How could students sneak out? Parents of Hyderabad SUV crash victims demand action against college

The death of the two students in the crash has become a major blow to their families.

Published: 30th November 2019 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

The car that met with the accident when it overturned and hit a footpath near PVNR Expressway in Hyderabad during the early hours of Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The death of the two students in the crash has become a major blow to their families. For Tarun’s family, it is a second incident within a span of a month, as they are recovering from the death of his maternal grandmother a month ago. 

The families have demanded action against the college management saying "they "failed" to take proper security measures."

K Shoba Rani, the aunt and local guardian of Uday, the other victim, said that he was a brilliant student and was aiming to clear medical entrance. “ As his parents were away from the city, I visit him often. But I was down with severe so I could not meet him. The last time I saw him was at the funeral of my mother-in-law,” she said.

Tarun was also the only hope to his family, as he along with his mother Ambica were staying away from the family. His brother-in-law Eshwar Panjwani alleged that it is the failure of the college, that the students went out without permission and information to the parents.

“The staff are giving contradicting explanations on how the students left the campus. They are trying to put the blame on the students,” he said.

Meanwhile, college authorities who met the families at Osmania mortuary told that the students sneaked out through the windows and climbed down using sewage pipes.

A group of nine boys on November 19 sneaked out of their college campus at Madhapur for a birthday celebration in an SUV. The tragedy happened when they were on their way back to college killing Tarun and Uday.

