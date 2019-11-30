Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Magistrate goes to police station, sends accused to judicial custody

With demand for executing the accused in rape and murder of the veterinarian growing shriller, mothers of all accused have also voiced their support to the demand, if their sons are found guilty.

Published: 30th November 2019 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Staff members of veterinary hospital in Vijayawada paying tributes to the murdered Hyderabad doctor.

Staff members of veterinary hospital in Vijayawada paying tributes to the murdered Hyderabad doctor. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid high drama with a standoff between the police and a large crowd of protestors, an executive magistrate on Saturday sent all four accused -  Mohammed Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian to judicial custody for 14 days.

In a rare instance, the executive magistrate of Farooqnagar (Shadnagar) mandal in Rangareddy district, had to travel to Shadnagar police station, where they were lodged, to pass the order as they could not be produced before court following the presence of a large crowd in front of the station demanding that the accused be handed over to them.

This is contrary to the usual process of accused being produced in front of a magistrate. 

ALSO READ | Hyderabad vet murder: Kill the culprits, cry protesters as lawyers refuse to defend them

As the situation remained tense outside the police station, Cyberabad police requested the tahsildar-cum-executive magistrate J Pandu, to come to the police station, who remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.  

Even the doctors were called to the police station to conduct health checks on the accused, rather than being taken them to a nearby hospital. 

Though there is a first-class magistrate court in Shadnagar town, the judge was away as he had to attend a workshop. Accordingly, all executive magistrates falling under Mahbubnagar district judicial limits were directed to handle all emergency cases that need police to produce the accused in the court.

It is learnt that though it was a rare case, it is not the first time that the magistrate was called to the place where the accused were lodged.

ALSO READ | ‘No trial, killers must be hanged’: Widespread protest over rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian

Based on the situation and the gravity of the case, the Criminal Procedure Code permits the court to take a decision in this regard.

Meanwhile,  the accused have been lodged in a high-security cell in the Manjeera barracks of Cherlapally Central jail on Saturday night.

A highly placed source in the prisons department has confirmed this. 

An official on condition of anonymity said, “Taking into account the outrage of people we have kept them in a high-security cell.”  The decision came as there is a chance that other prisoners might attack them, he added. These persons will not have access to any other prisoners in jail.

Punish our sons, say mothers

With the demand for executing the accused in the rape and murder of the veterinarian growing shriller, mothers of all the accused have also voiced their support to the demand, if their sons are found guilty.  

Speaking to newsmen, mother of one of the accused Chennakeshavulu, said, “I have two daughters. No woman should face such pain. Anybody found guilty, even if it is my son, should be executed in the same manner, like how they killed her,’’ she said.

Mother of Areef stated that on the day of the offence, he had come home after midnight and told her that the lorry had broken down and he had come home on an emergency. He later left home, she said.  

“He was a good child but I do not know what made him do such a thing,” she said. Mothers of the other two accused, Jollu Naveen and Jollu Shiva also voiced similar views.

They said that they will accept any punishment given to their children 

Bar associations refuse legal support to accused

The Bar association of Mahbubnagar district court in a general body meeting held on Saturday decided not to extend legal services to the accused.

Rangareddy district court Bar Association too had passed a similar resolution. Anantha Reddy, president of Mahbubnagar Bar Association said, “We have decided not to file bail petition for the accused and appear on behalf of them during the trial. If anyone steps in to appear on behalf of them, we will obstruct them as well.”

Three policemen suspended for dereliction of duty 

Amidst widespread criticism by the public regarding a delay in registering an FIR and investigation into the missing complaint of the vet, Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar issued orders placing the three officials under suspension.

They are  M Ravi Kumar, SI, Shamshabad, P Venugopal Reddy, Head Constable at RGI airport police station, who was the station in-charge and A Satyanarayana Goud, Head Constable, RGIA  police station, who was on night duty that day.
 

