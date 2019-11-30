LRS mela to  dispose of 28,000 pending files

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the deadline extended by the State government for disposal of Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) applications till December 31, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposes to conduct LRS mela on Saturday at all zonal offices of GHMC for instant redressal of the issues by the citizens. The zonal city planners will make all arrangements for timely disposal of LRS applications during the mela.

There are around 28,000 applications, which are under various categories of the shortfalls intimated. The State government in November first week extended the deadline to December 31 for disposal of pending LRS applications.

The applications where the balance LRS amount, required documents are due from the applicants and where NOC is pending from other departments like Revenue/Irrigation have been targeted for disposal.

LRS mela is being organised on Saturday where special desks are arranged to assist the citizens to know the status of the application, uploading of shortfalls, clarifications (if any). Instructions were also issued to all zonal offices to attend to applicants daily between 3-5 pm and dispose the applications.

