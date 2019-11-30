Woman's charred body in Shamshabad: Police suspect suicide over family dispute

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police investigating the suspicious death of an unknown woman whose charred body was discovered at Siddulagutta near Shamshabad late on Friday evening, have found that the woman was spotted in a CCTV camera on the same day near the spot.

The footage, captured around 5 pm, shows her walking with a plastic bottle in her hand. It is suspected that she was carrying fuel in it.

According to police, the woman was seen walking towards a spot near the Banrau Maisamma temple at Shamshabad from Shamshabad side.

From the time she arrived at the spot, she was noticed by a group of men in ayyappa deeksha.

Some of them who interacted with her told police that she spoke in Hindi and told that she belonged to some part in North India. However, she did not reveal any details about her residence and family.

Police suspect that she could have committed suicide over a family dispute and are in the process of verifying the list of distress calls received by the nearby police stations. They are also trying to contact all such callers and inquire if any of their family members are missing.

Meanwhile, the dog squad which came to the spot was shown one of the woman's footwear.

With the help of it, the dog loitered in the surroundings of the temple, near a water tank beside the temple.

Later it ran towards the ORR located around 600 meters from the spot, after which it stopped.

It could not go further and returned to the spot.

Police suspect that the woman had reached till the ORR underpass in a passenger vehicle and walked to the spot from there. Further investigations are underway.