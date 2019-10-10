Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Dismissed’ staff denied services at TSRTC hospital

There were protests by RTC employees for opening of services, but in vain. However, the hospital officials have denied the same. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC hospital (File Photo |EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Wednesday brought more shock to the RTC employees as the TSRTC hospital in Tarnaka allegedly stopped admitting families and employees who had been on strike. The hospital had been providing services to them until Tuesday noted TSRTC JAC members. However, on Wednesday all services were withdrawn, informally. 

Though the medical staff of the hospital are not on strike, the striking employees alleged that the hospital staff had been asked by management to stop services as the employees are not with RTC anymore. Though no official document specified the same, informally the hospital is presently only taking in emergency cases, alleged employees. “This is a dire situation for us.

The hospital has only 100 beds one, but it would help treat minor illnesses and refer us to corporate hospitals for anything major. With closing of hospital services, we have been humiliated by this government,” noted BD Rao, a leader of Telangana Mazdoor Union.

There were protests by RTC employees for opening of services but in vain. However, hospital officials have denied the same. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC strike TSRTC employees tsrtc employees union TSRTC hospital TSRTC JAC members Telangana Mazdoor Union
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp