Now, crooked TSRTC conductors get government warning

They said the employees may be paid by October 12. 

Published: 10th October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as the TSRTC employees refused to climb down from their demands, the state government further toughened its stand and went on streamlining the operation of buses as the strike entered the fifth day on Wednesday.

With complaints pouring in that the new conductors were charging more than the stipulated amounts, the government warned of stringent action even if one extra rupee is charged. At a video conference with RTC officials, Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar and Transport Principal Secretary Sunil Sharma said that a list of fares would be displayed in buses. “From Friday, buses would be run as per schedule,” the minister said, adding that 3,116 RTC buses, 1,933 hired ones, and several private buses were in operation.

Meanwhile, all mainstream political parties and unions expressed solidarity with the striking TSRTC employees at an all-party meeting. Leaders of the BJP, Congress, TJS, TDP and MRPS pledged their support to the employees.

 September salaries not paid

As it has been nine days since the month began, the employees are jittery since they haven’t yet received their salaries for September though their strike began only from October 5. Officials, however, blamed losses brought in by the strike for the delay in payment of salaries. They said the employees may be paid by October 12. 

