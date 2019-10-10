Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika president Maddileti booked for nexus with banned Maoist party leaders

Based on Gadwal police’s complaint, the Nallakunta police have registered cases. However, Maddileti is still absconding.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Nallakunta police on Wednesday registered a case against Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) president Maddileti for alleged nexus with leaders of the banned Maoist party and helping them recruit cadres. 

According to sources, the Gadwal police arrested two TVV members, Naganna and Balram, a few days back from whom they received incriminating information regarding the relation they had with the Maoist party. 

“During interrogation, Naganna and Balram confessed to have supplied valuable materials to the Maoist party leaders and TVV president Maddileti. In their confession, they also mentioned that Maddileti used to give money to the Maoist party leaders and the former used to meet Maoist party central committee members from Telangana,” said Nallakunta Inspector K Muralidhar. 

Gadwal police, along with Nallakunta cops, conducted searches at the residence of Maddileti in Adikmet and found some literary works related to the Maoist party and its ideology. Based on Gadwal police’s complaint, the Nallakunta police have registered cases. However, Maddileti is still absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nallakunta police Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika TVV Maddileti Maoist party TVV members TVV president Maddileti
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp