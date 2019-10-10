TSRTC employees' defiance can bring cheers to school students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the strike by TSRTC employees showing no signs of ending anytime soon, it appears school students will have a reason to cheer. It is learnt that the government is contemplating extending the 16-day long Dasara vacations.

With as many as 50,000 employees staying off work since October 5, the TSRTC had resorted to educational institutions for help —- their buses have been deployed by the corporation.

Speaking to Express, B Janardhan Reddy, secretary of education, said, “We haven’t taken a call on extending the vacations. We still have four more days to make a decision on this.” However, data from the RTC shows that the deployment of school buses in Hyderabad has been on the decline. While 55 school buses operated on October 5, none were plying on October 8 and 9.

RTC too, in its press statement issued on Tuesday, assured that by the time schools reopen on October 14, they would not need the services of the school buses.