Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC employees' defiance can bring cheers to school students

It is learnt that the government is contemplating extending the 16-day long Dasara vacations.  

Published: 10th October 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Travellers stuck due to TSRTC bus strike (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the strike by TSRTC employees showing no signs of ending anytime soon, it appears school students will have a reason to cheer. It is learnt that the government is contemplating extending the 16-day long Dasara vacations.  

With as many as 50,000 employees staying off work since October 5, the TSRTC had resorted to educational institutions for help —- their buses have been deployed by the corporation.

Speaking to Express, B Janardhan Reddy, secretary of education, said, “We haven’t taken a call on extending the vacations. We still have four more days to make a decision on this.” However, data from the RTC shows that the deployment of school buses in Hyderabad has been on the decline. While 55 school buses operated on October 5, none were plying on October 8 and 9.

RTC too, in its press statement issued on Tuesday, assured that by the time schools reopen on October 14, they would not need the services of the school buses. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC TSRTC employees Dasara vacations B Janardhan Reddy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp