World Design Assembly at Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The five-day Hyderabad Design Week, which aims at demonstrating the power of design in improving lives, kicked off on Wednesday. The 31st edition of the World Design Assembly will take place for the first time in the country on Thursday and Friday, in tandem with the Hyderabad Design Week.

On Wednesday, the citywide event had multiple installations like Pochampally Ikat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, St+art Installation by Daku at Hussain Sagar Lake, WeaveX by DesignAware at Khairatabad/Indira Gandhi statue near HITEX, VR of Qutub Shahi Tombs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Historical resources such as photographs, paintings, accessories and other avaialble resources were used to authenticate the information and presentation.

The day concluded with Autodesk Design Night event at Zero40 Brewing with the theme of AI.