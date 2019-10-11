Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Alai Balai’ event celebrated in Hyderabad with much fervour and fanfare

Besides the performances by the artists, the traditional Telangana dishes served at the event too was a big hit with the guests. Food of different variety was served at the event.

Published: 11th October 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreyaa and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan drink ‘ambali’, during a cultural event organised to celebrate the ‘Alai Balai’ in Hyderabad on Thursday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Various folklore and tribal artists from across the State, with their traditional song and dance performances, created a typical rural Telangana ambience at the sprawling Jal Vihar on Necklace Road as the annual ‘Alai Balai’ was celebrated amidst much fervour and fanfare, here on Thursday. 

The cultural event, which the people of the region celebrate during the Dasara festivities, was organised by Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijayalaxmi and was attended by several dignitaries, including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.  

All those who attended the event were spellbound by the performances of the artists. The performances included dances by both colourfully-attired Banjara women and tribals sporting wild buffalo horns as well as “Gangireddulavaru” with their well-trained bulls. 

Besides the performances by the artists, the traditional Telangana dishes served at the event too was a big hit with the guests. Food of different variety was served at the event. Among the dignitaries who attended the event included Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, Legislative Council chairperson Gutta Sukender Reddy, Governor husband Dr P Soundararajan, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jal Vihar Necklace Road tribal artists Alai Balai Dasara Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya Vijayalaxmi Tamilisai Soundararajan G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp