Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR to inaugurate Telangana’s first integrated logistics park

Spread across 22 acres at Mangalpally, proj’s full commercial operation to start in 2020

Published: 11th October 2019 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:09 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao ( File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After crossing several hurdles and delays, Telangana’s first integrated logistics park at Mangalpally has been completed and will be inaugurated by  Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday.  

The minister will also inaugurate central lighting on the highway from the Outer Ring road junction to Batasingaram village and lay pipeline for diversion of three lakes in Jillelguda in Maheshwaram mandal.     
Considering the growing demand for logistics, the State government through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the development of logistic facilities around the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area (HMA).  To meet the demand of operations, the government has taken up development of logistic park at Mangalpally and Batasingaram on PPP Mode.  

The Mangalpally project having an extent of 22 acres, located near ORR has been completed and full commercial operation would start from January next.The key  components of Logistic Park  include truck parking (250 trucks), warehousing (1 lakh sft), cold storage (5,000 MT), office complex for operators (5,000 sft), automobile service centers/ accessories (5,000 sft), dormitories (100 persons), restaurants (3000 sft),  fuel station, administrative and other statutory bodies (1,250 sft), commercial space (1500 sft), cffice space for 3PL operators (5,000 sft),  electronic weigh bridge and primary health centre  (1,000 sft).

Pipeline Diversion

 Rama Rao will lay foundation stone for pipeline diversion works at three lakes in Jillelguda. The sewage generated in the catchment of three lakes Pedda cheruvu, Sandu cheruvu and Mantrala cheruvu is flowing into these lakes. Locals have represented the issue to the government who has accorded `23 crore for laying pipelines for diversion of sewage.  The laying of the pipeline would be taken up at an  estimated cost of `12.95 crore and the work is expected to be completed  by September 2020.
The minister will also inaugurate central lighting on NH 65 from the ORR junction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
logistics park Telangana’s first integrated logistics park Mangalpally  Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority HMDA ktr
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp