Swedish national creates ruckus aboard flight in Hyderabad, starts removing clothes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Swedish national, who was flying to Delhi via Hyderabad, created nuisance on board an Indigo airlines flight.

The man was stuck in the flight toilet and when security personnel broke in, he was found naked with his head stuck in the commode. Police suspect that the passenger identified as Vetterstedt Seger is mentally unsound and was in an inebriated condition.

According to police, Vetterstedt Seger was flying in an Indigo airlines flight 6E-744 from Goa to Hyderabad. After the flight landed at the RGI airport, all the passenger deboarded from the flight. Later the crew noticed that one passenger was remaining in the aircraft and he was being requested to deplane. But he did not cooperate with the crew members and misbehaved with them.

Meanwhile, the security personnel were also alerted and they took control of the aircraft. When they tried to apprehend him, he was found in an intoxicated and drugged state. He further did not respond to the security personnel and stayed inside the toilet. He was then brought out of the toilet and handed over to RGI airport police for further action.

He was then sent to Osmania hospital for tests. But at the hospital, he did not cooperate with the staff and tried to escape from the hospital by removing his clothes. He even threatened police and hospital staff by behaving madly. Inquiries revealed that his mental health condition is not stable and based on the medical advice, he was shifted to Mental Health institute at Erragadda for further treatment.

The incident, however, did not affect other flights and the situation was completely under control, said sources from the Airport and the CISF, which guards the airport.