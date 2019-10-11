Telangana High Court seeks detailed counter affidavits from government, TSRTC union

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A vacation bench of the High Court on Thursday directed the State government and the employees’ unions to file detailed counter-affidavits in the PIL filed seeking to declare the strike as well as the government’s and RTC management’s failure in resolving the issue as illegal. Further, the bench directed the government to ensure that the commuters having bus passes be allowed to travel in temporary vehicles.

Pursuant to earlier direction of the court, additional advocate general J Ramachandra Rao submitted a report before the court informing about the arrangements made for transportation of commuters. The bench termed the report vague and directed the government to file a detailed counter affidavit explaining the steps taken to mitigate sufferings of public. “The photos submitted by the government shows that all the buses are confined to bus depots only,’’ the bench said.