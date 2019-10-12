Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyber Swachhta Kendra raises alarm over ‘botnet’ malware

Netizens beware when visiting dating sites or dealing with spam emails.

Google, Internet scam, Malware

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Netizens beware when visiting dating sites or dealing with spam emails. The Cyber Swachhta Kendra, otherwise known as the Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre (BCMAC) of the Central government—has raised an alarm over the Necurs botnet which targets a computer’s operating system and is known for disrupting the malware.

A botnet is a network of robots used to commit cybercrimes. The criminals who control them are known as botmasters or botherders. According to the Cyber Swachhta Kendra, Necurs, the malware distribution system spreads harmful viruses such as Trojans, ransomware, infostealers and cryptocurrency miners. It also has anti-detection capabilities making it hard for traditional antivirus, to identify it.

Users have been recommended to avoid downloading pirated software and use genuine ones instead. The reason is that genuine software is regularly updated with the latest security measures, extending protection to the users.

“Do not download or open an unexpected attachment in emails and also use a strong password,” read the Cyber Swachhta Kendra’s statement.

