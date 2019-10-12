Home Cities Hyderabad

Diplomat for a day!

22-year-old Snehal Rawat gets a first-hand experience of the office of the British Deputy High Commissioner

Published: 12th October 2019 02:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 04:01 PM

By Shyam Yadagiri
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the Telugu blockbuster movie Oke Okkadu, the protagonist Arjun Sarja, enacting the role of a journalist, gets to become the Chief Minister of the state for one day. But that was in the movies.
In real life, 22-year-old Snehal Rawat, a software professional from the city, became the British Deputy High Commissioner for a day on October 11! Snehal experienced first-hand all the tasks done by the Deputy High Commissioner on a daily basis, such as chairing meetings, receiving updates on the various policies being implemented by associated organisations, among others.

As part of the ‘International Day of the Girl Child’ celebrations on October 11, British Council had earlier conducted an online video contest on a theme titled ‘Why gender equality is important and who is your biggest inspiration on this issue?’ Young women aged 18-23 years took part, and Snehal had won the contest.

So how did she feel like stepping into such big shoes? In a chat with Hyderabad Express, Snehal shares, “It was a hectic day! In the morning, I got a briefing from officials on the duties and responsibilities of a Deputy High Commissioner. Later, we visited HSBC office, where we interacted with executives about their HR policies and schemes for women empowerment.”

In the afternoon, Snehal took part in a programme along with GHMC Zonal Commissioner for West Zone Hari Chandana and other officials on the theme, ‘Eco-warriors for the future’, whose aim was to reuse and recycle products. Snehal was also the chief guest at an event for 20 thought leaders who celebrated the achievements of girls with Good Universe, an NGO.

Speaking about the initiative, British Deputy High Commissioner (the real one!) to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Andrew Fleming said, “The idea behind this initiative was to show that young women, with appropriate skills and training, can take any challenge head-on and perform as well as any other person.”

Complimenting Snehal, Andrew added, “During the meetings that took place today, Snehal had asked the right questions and she did a terrific job! Also, the attendees at the sessions learned quite a bit from Snehal as well.”

— Shyam Yadagiri
shyam@newindianexpress.com
@shyamyadagiri

