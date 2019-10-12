Don’t let water run away

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

HYDERABAD: If you don’t want a Capetown or Chennai-like water situation to happen to Hyderabad, celebrate, worship and save the free resource called water. We are letting it runaway and that is a crime,” says UK Design Studio head Jane Withers, who presented a prototype of Loo Café x Water Loop, a water sustainability project at the Hyderabad Design Week being held in HICC this weekend.

Comparing the city to international cities like Singapore, Jane talked about taking a leaf out of the Singaporean government where it is the responsibility if the state to collect and distribute water, and take up projects such as Water Harvesting etc. “Indians, perhaps, must stop using water as the universal cleansing fluid and that would help us save more water, which is crucial in the city now.”

She recently travelled Mumbai to Trivandrum by road across several weeks and had the opportunity to check out the public toilets in India. “We need to realise that agriculture and sanitation are interlinked. One can feed over the other,” she says while adding that the rain in the city make her realise that ancient India had the amazing step wells to hold water. “We are letting water run away when it rains and tapping that free, natural resource itself could help us water scarcity.”

The Loo Café x Water Loop launched by British Council, the UK’s international arm for cultural relations, marries innovation with design. The project is an is a more eco-friendly and sleeker version of the current Loo Cafes. It is a collaboration between Jane Withers Studio, Anupama Kundoo Architects and Ixora Corporate Services, commissioned by the British Council and supported by Telangana Government.

The concept showcases sustainable practices by making them a visible, engaging and interactive part of the building’s design, creating awareness on ways to combat climate change and increasing water stress. The low-cost modular structure (using Ferro Aluminium) can be adapted for different sites.

A pilot Loo Café x Water Loop will be built in Hyderabad in Spring 2020.

