Hyderabad girl becomes British High Commissioner for a day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, 22-year-old Snehal Rawat from the city spent a day as the British High Commissioner. She oversaw the operations in Hyderabad, representing the UK in a full day of meetings with stakeholders from across the business, education, and government sectors.

Rawat had won a competition organised by the British High Commission, in which Indian women aged 18-23 were asked to record a one-minute video on why gender equality was important and whom they see as their biggest gender-equal inspiration.

“The day gave me invaluable insights into the actual work environment of a diplomat and an in-depth understanding of the UK-India relations. I have always been an ardent supporter of gender equality and this opportunity gave me a stronger voice to support the cause,” said Rawat.

Meanwhile, Andrew Fleming, Deputy British High Commissioner, who acted as Rawat’s chief advisor for the day said, “For me, Snehal epitomises the hope I have for the next generation of young Indians, an India where an ever-growing number of young women can realise their aspirations on a level playing field. It is proven worldwide that when a girl is empowered, she will transform her community, and in turn, her nation.”