Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girl becomes British High Commissioner for a day

She oversaw the operations in Hyderabad, representing the UK in a full day of meetings with stakeholders from across the business, education, and government sectors.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, 22-year-old Snehal Rawat from the city spent a day as the British High Commissioner. She oversaw the operations in Hyderabad, representing the UK in a full day of meetings with stakeholders from across the business, education, and government sectors.

Rawat had won a competition organised by the British High Commission, in which Indian women aged 18-23 were asked to record a one-minute video on why gender equality was important and whom they see as their biggest gender-equal inspiration.

“The day gave me invaluable insights into the actual work environment of a diplomat and an in-depth understanding of the UK-India relations. I have always been an ardent supporter of gender equality and this opportunity gave me a stronger voice to support the cause,” said Rawat.

Meanwhile,  Andrew Fleming, Deputy British High Commissioner, who acted as Rawat’s chief advisor for the day said, “For me, Snehal epitomises the hope I have for the next generation of young Indians, an India where an ever-growing number of young women can realise their aspirations on a level playing field. It is proven worldwide that when a girl is empowered, she will transform her community, and in turn, her nation.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Day of the Girl Child British High Commissioner British High Commission Andrew Fleming Deputy British High Commissioner
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp