Hyderabad man arrested after posing as terrorist to extort nearly Rs 30 lakh from friend

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for posing as a terrorist to extort nearly Rs 30 lakh from his friend.

Both the men are employees of Lalitha Jewellers, while the victim worked in Hyderabad, the accused was employed at Tirupati.

The duo were friends until the accused Geddada Satya Srinivasa Prasad Rao got into financial troubles and decided to extort money from his friend, Ramgopal Reddy.

Posing as a terrorist, Rao fabricated a letter demanding Rs 30 lakh in Urdu. He also sent multiple SMS to Reddy’s number giving details on how to send him the money.

By tracing the number, the police found a man whose phone was used by Rao to send the SMS.

Based on the clue that the man was at MG bus stand when Rao approached him, the police analysed the CCTV footage of the bus stand and identified Rao with the help of Reddy and arrested him.