Home Cities Hyderabad

Of Green Chilli Halwa and more

The second outlet of Babai Bhojanam opens at Secunderabad while its first at  Punjagutta adds innovation to the vast variety of its menu

Published: 12th October 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Food innovation is all about giving a new spin to what’s available and surprise us pleasantly. Babai Bhojanam, a Telugu delicacy speciality restaurant in Punjagutta, takes the humble and ubiquitous green chilli to make it aspirational by creating a halwa out of it. Says Ramakrishna Achanta, founder-partner of  C3 a food venture who oversees the operations of the new outlet, “Food innovation is what our guests love and Green Chilli Halwa is bound to be a hit.” It’s made of green chillies soaked in cold water for a few hours before it is cooked in ghee and sugar, adds Manoj Chandrasekhar, partner. This one is like Lauki Ka Halwa except that leaves a spicy aftertaste in your throat, like a tequila shot.

Known for their traditional bhojanam served on a banana leaf, Babai Bhojanam also has delicacies such as Gongura Mirapakaya Bajji with a filling of the ground tangy leafy vegetable and onion garnish. “We also have Karivepaku Kodi made using curry leaf paste. Same ingredients. Different tastes,” he adds.

The other fusion food specialty is Paneer Nuvvula Pullalu, which is like an Indian version of a satay, except that is bland and soft inside with paneer finger with crunchy sesame coating. It comes with a sweet tamarind dip and is something the Gen Z will dig into.

“We used to have cheese in Ulli Bomb, but our patrons suggested we replace cheese with paneer. We are always open for changes,” Manoj adds. The Secunderabad outlet which opens to public on Monday also prides itself in specialities like Prawns Biryani, Ulavacharu Jeedipappu Biryani and Aloogadda Jeedipappu Biryani, all with the touch of Babai. Of course in desserts, the Green Chilli Halwa and if you like classics their chakkara pongali is worth a try.

 — Manju Latha Kalanidhi
kalanidhi@newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp