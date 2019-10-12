Home Cities Hyderabad

Osmania General Hospital doctors meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, seek new hospital building  

Ten of these demands are to be resolved through the office of the Director of Medical Education, while the four others are to be met through the office of the Director of Public Health.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

Osmania General Hospital (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly-appointed Governor of Telangana Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan became the rallying point for doctors from the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Friday, as the OGH unit of Telangana Government Doctors Association met submitted a list of 14 long-pending demands to the Governor.

Ten of these demands are to be resolved through the office of the Director of Medical Education, while the four others are to be met through the office of the Director of Public Health.

The demands made by the doctors included new buildings for the OGH, immediate implementation of Career Advancement Scheme, peripheral medical college allowance at 40 per cent of the basic among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan Osmania General Hospital Telangana Government Doctors Association office of the Director of Medical Education Director of Public Health
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp