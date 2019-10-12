Home Cities Hyderabad

Sudden downpour leaves Hyderabad in knee-deep water

Rains will continue to lash the city for the coming few days, as the monsoon is normal in the State.

Published: 12th October 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy rains lead to waterlogging at Suchithra Circle near Medchal on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many low-lying areas and roads in the city were inundated on Friday, thanks to the sudden heavy downpour. In some places where the intensity of rains was the highest, especially in the Secunderabad area, the rainwater stagnated in colony streets was knee-deep.

An astonishing 106-mm rainfall was recorded in a span of just a couple of hours at Alwal. In Patigadda, it was 65.8 mm, while it was 49 mm at Monda market. Many people from the city posted pictures and videos of waterlogged streets and houses on Twitter, calling upon the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take action.

Traffic was thrown out of gear at many places. The traffic police reported slow movement of traffic at various areas — including Karbala Maidan, Ranigunj, Rocha Bazar, Paradise Junction, Begumpet Flyover, HPS, Chikoti Garden, Prakash Nagar, Rasoolpura, Rethibowli, Mehdipatnam, Rythu Bazar and SD Eye Hospital.

Rains will continue to lash the city for the coming few days, as the monsoon is normal in the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that light to moderate rains or thundershowers will occur at a few places across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC Hyderabad Traffic Police India Meteorological Department Hyderabad rains Hyderabad weather
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp