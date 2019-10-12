TDP Telangana seeks security beefed up at its headquarter in NTR Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TDP on Friday requested the Director-General of Police to restore the security arrangements, including the deploying of an armed guard, at NTR Bhavan, the headquarters of TDP.

In a letter to the DGP, TDP Telangana unit president L Ramana said that the security arrangements made earlier at the TDP office were withdrawn. “National President of TDP N Chandrababu Naidu is under Z plus category security. He is facing a severe threat from terrorists and fundamentalists. Withdrawal of security at the party office will definitely dilute the security measures,” Ramana said.