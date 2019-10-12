Home Cities Hyderabad

Telugu musician breaks Guinness record for using all 72 melakarta ragas

Breaking the record on October 2, in London using all the 72 Melakarta ragas in Carnatic music was not a coincidence according to the music doyen, Swara Veenapani.

Published: 12th October 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:50 PM

By Srividya Palaparthi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking the record on October 2, in London using all the 72 Melakarta ragas in Carnatic music was not a coincidence according to the music doyen, Swara Veenapani. “This record had nothing to do with me. I chose London for this feat because it’s considered the world’s musical hub. October 2 is Gandhi Jayanthi, the birth anniversary of the father of our nation. I used all 72 melakarta ragas in the presentation, which basically encapsulates the essence of Carnatic music. And this was to break the world’s largest record. I intended all of these elements to come together for this instance. That is what makes it special,” explains the 50-plusser.

The Guinness World Record for the “Longest marathon church organ playing” was attempted officially at Mountbatten Hall, The Bhavan, London on September 30. The attempt went on for 61 hours and 20 minutes breaking the previous record of 60 hours, 1 minute and 25 seconds by Norway’s Nina Irslinger.
Organised by the United Kingdom Telugu Association (UK), Vennam Foundation (USA), Swaranidhi (India), and The Bhavan (UK), the official attempt began at 5 am on September 30.

The rules of the record included the number and length of breaks that are allowed during the period of the feat. Veenapani was allowed five minutes of break after every hour of playing. “I was very economical with my breaks. I would play for four-five hours at a stretch to accumulate twenty to twenty-five minutes of a break to recuperate,” he explains. After feeling faint at the 20 and the 40-hour mark, he persevered to complete the record and did.

Veenapani also has to his credit several movies as a music director including Mithunam. He also incorporated all 72 melakarta ragas of Carnatic music and composed a six and a half minute long song called, Swara Veenapani Sruthi Sravani. “I don’t know how but my name just pops up in every song I write, no matter what context it fits the setting. I like to believe that it is a divine intervention through my art. The Madras Music Academy put me and my composition to test and then approved it as well,” he chuckles. The song since has been accepted and performed by several musicians as well.

— Srividya Palaparthi

srividya.palaparthi
@newindianexpress.com
@Psrividya53

