Home Cities Hyderabad

The regal taste

Heirloom recipes from the Palace of Thanjavur at ITC Kakatiya Hyderabad offer varied tastes with a generous dash of ghee and poppy seeds which balance the spice and heat factor in the food

Published: 12th October 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Abaji Rajah Bhonsle brings with him heirloom recipes from the Palace of Thanjavur. Praveen Anand, executive chef – Southern Cuisine, ITC Hotels, says with a smile, “It took 17 years for us to convince him to bring the royal cuisine to ITC Kakatiya Hyderabad.” Abaji Rajah smiles back adding, “I had to be sure for the showcasing.” And the recipes that he’s brought along are documented in the book ‘Sarabendra Pakashastra’ safely kept at Saraswati Mahal Library, Thanjavur. The palace is built in an area of 45 acres and has seven museums housing several collections of art. “It was Rajah Serfoji II who began documenting the recipes in 1812. These were written for the first time on palm leaves inscribed in a code language called Modi, now translated into English, Tamil and Marathi. But there are several documentations which remain uncoded and hence, untranslated,” informs Abaji who’s the brother of the Rajah Bhonsle, the current king. His better half, Lady Dhanashree Raje is from Kolhapur and certain methods of cooking are passed only to the ladies of the family.

The book classifies five kitchens in the kingdom: Maratha (non-vegetarian), Brahminical (vegetarian), Angrezi (European), Obdhar Khana (water) and Thatti Mahal Khana (milk). They even had a sharbatkhana to prepare just the sherbets and seasonal coolers. “Now we have three chefs, of course with their entourage, to prepare food for us,” adds Abaji, saying that present rasois can be a combination of the previous kitchens. He’s done the Thanjavur food promotion in Chennai, Bombay and Delhi.

Chef Praveen informs “All the delights that we sample are the recipes from the palace. The medium of cooking is only ghee and a lot of poppy and dry coconut (khopra) is used. Pepper is used much in the cooking, while the ghee balances the heat, making the dish not-too-hot on the tongue.” We try Komdyachi Sherva chicken soup, which is a comfort on a rainy afternoon. The Fish Korma, savoured with laat bakhri (rice chapatis) is delightful cooked with tamarind, mustard sauce, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, poppy and khopra as is

Mashyache Kebab done in hung yogurt, khopra, poppy seeds, green chillis and marinated for six hours before it is deep fried in a batter-coat. The result is a soft-fluffy delight. The fish used is murrel. What we liked the most is Rostam Gola, spiced meat balls relished with ginger chutney. And no it’s nothing to do with the fabled Persian army chief Rostam.

Other than secret ingredients, what’s the ‘secret’ of the exclusive taste? Shares Abaji, “The spices for non-vegetarian dishes are used in vegetarian items along with poppy seeds. That’s the reason.” He runs a hotel called Thanjavur Inn which ignited his keen interest in the royal recipes. Ask him what’s a normal royal meal is like, and he smiles, “I like idlis, appam and sambhar for breakfast. Phulka, rice, daal, vegetable curries and non-veg items for rest of the meal times.”
Food promotion at Dakshin on till October 20
Charges: approx `2,000++

— Saima Afreen
saima@newindianexpress

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp