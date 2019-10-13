ACB sleuths to grill four accused in IMS scam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The officials of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), who are investigating the irregularities in the Insurance Medicine Service (IMS) department, have taken four accused into custody, for questioning them in connection with the scam.

The ACB officials have arrested 16 persons so far including IMS officials and pharma company managements.

The court granted permission for ACB to question four accused — RC Puram ESI dispensary senior assistant Surendranath Babu, Nacharam dispensary pharmacist Naga Laxmi, Life Pharma Managing Director Sudhakar Reddy and Venkateswara Healthcare owner Arvind Reddy.

The investigation agency would question the accused for two days following court directions.