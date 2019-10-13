Home Cities Hyderabad

Activists slam Hyderabad police chief for linking rights groups to Maoists

On Friday, Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar reportedly wrongly named numerous people’s organisations, saying they were banned for links with Maoist party.

Published: 13th October 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 09:18 AM

maoists

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar named numerous human rights organisations as banned frontal organisations of the CPI Maoist party, the remarks have not gone down well within the human rights activists.

The police chief had stated that the frontal organisations of Maoist party such as Adivasi Vidyarthi Sangham, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham, Civil Liberties Committee, Committee for Release of Political prisoners, DSU, Human Rights Forum, KMPS, Telangana Democratic Forum, Telangana Vidyarthi

Sangham and others were banned for indulging in illegal activities.

It appears that the government had banned only six frontal organisations of the Maoist party. This ban is renewed every year based on inputs given by Intelligence officials from respective states.

However, sources say, only six frontal organisations of the Maoist party are banned, namely, All India Revolutionary Student’s Federation, Viplava Karmika Samaikya, Singareni Karmika Samaikya, Radical Student’s Union, Rytu Coolie Sangham and Radical Youth League.

“These six frontal organisations working for the Maoist party were banned a few years ago under AP Public Security Act 1992 and the ban is getting extended every year. However, the intelligence officials have kept a close vigil on the Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika (TVV) that is the core frontal organisation and others as TVV members are working full time for the Maoist party. There was no ban on TVV and others,” sources said. 

Speaking to media on Friday, Anjani Kumar had said that though there has not been any recent Maoist-related activity in the State, organisations such as the TVV, Telangana Democratic Forum, Telangana Praja Front and 20 other organisations were working with the banned Maoist party and helping it out financially.

These organisations were also involved in recruiting youngsters for the party, he had said.

Following Anjani Kumar’s remarks, human rights activists found fault with the police commissioner. Virasam member Kasi alleged that the police commissioner deliberately made such remarks to damage the reputation of people’s organisations working for protection of human rights and freedom of expression.

Civil Liberties Committee leader Laxman, practicing advocate Chikkudu Prabahakar, and other social organisation members, have condemned the police commissioner’s statement branding social organisations as frontal organisations of the Maoist party.

