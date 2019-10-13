Korean Culture Day celebrated in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the support of Department of Youth Services, an international and intercultural program, Korean Culture Day 2019, was conducted by Centre for Research and Education in Social Integration and HR Development (CRESIHRD) in Hyderabad on Saturday.

CRESIHRD facilitates systematic research-based education for overall development of individuals through various pedagogical methods. It has signed an MoU with Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) to train faculty and student members through professional memberships.

Minister V Srinivas Goud addressed the participants on the occasion and Suresh Chukkapalli, Consulate

General in Hyderabad by Republic of Korea, appreciated the organisers of the program. He also said that students can approach Korean Consulate to know about detailed schemes of study in top universities of South Korea.

Korean Culture Day is celebrated periodically to enhance the intercultural communication aspects of student and employee learners.

As language skills may not be the only requirement to communicate in a foreign cultural system, the Korean cultural academy in Hyderabad not only imparts language classes, but also makes the learners understand that different cultures have different standards and thought patterns. The participants were made to experience traditional dance and musical performances, martial arts, traditional games and traditional Korean food-preparation.