Home Cities Hyderabad

PIL filed in High Court seeking online RTI portal facility

However, only 76 of them have submitted data under Section 4 (1)(b) of the RTI Act. 

Published: 13th October 2019 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court, Hyderabad High Court

Telangana High Court ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A public interest litigation petition was filed in the Telangana High Court seeking direction to the State government and its Information Commission to take steps for uploading data of 17 items of all the public authorities on RTI website as mandated under the Right to Information Act, 2005, and to create web portal for filing RTI applications. 

Petitioner Thandava Yogesh, an advocate, sought the court to declare non-publication of  data of 17 items as per the information handbook issued on Sept 26, 2005 as mandated under Section 4(1)(b) of the RTI Act in the web portal designated for the purpose and not providing electronic RTI application filing process as violation of the Act 2005.

He submitted that the government is under obligation to provide facility of online filing of RTI applications. However, the State has not taken any steps in the last 14 years to create online portal.

The petitioner submitted that it is the duty of every public authority to upload data of all 17 items like particulars of its organisation, functions and duties; powers and duties of its officers and employees; procedure followed in the decision making process; norms set for discharge of its functions and so on and should be placed on public domain within 120 days from the enactment of the Act. However, nothing has been done even after 14 years of commencement of the Act.  

According to the petitioner, the erstwhile AP government had issued orders in Jan 2011 to all the public authorities for implementation of Section 4 of the Act by uploading required data on portal. 

The Telangana State Information Commission, in an RTI reply to a letter in June this year, has stated that there are total 8,801 public authorities registered on the web portal designated for the purpose. However, only 76 of them have submitted data under Section 4 (1)(b) of the RTI Act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana RTI portal Telangana HC
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp