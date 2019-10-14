Home Cities Hyderabad

Cargo charter circle begins ops at Hyderabad International Airport

Realising this potential, we have launched the HC3 platform to help boost trade and logistics."

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a strategic step towards developing Hyderabad as an air charter hub of South India and boosting the city’s direct connectivity to business hubs abroad, GMR Hyderabad Airport Cargo started operations of the Hyderabad Cargo Charter Circle (HC3). 

The HC3, which started functioning from Friday, is a first-of-its-kind innovative and dedicated platform in the country to facilitate charter air cargo operators. It entails a membership programme, in which the affiliates will have several benefits including additional free cargo storage time, single point of contact for all aspects related to cargo handling, a 24X7 customer-centric response and priority storage allocation. 

SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) said, “Cargo Charters in India as a concept is still in a nascent phase. While it contributes a small proportion of the volume handled by the Indian airports currently, Cargo Charters holds a lot of promise. Realising this potential, we have launched the HC3 platform to help boost trade and logistics.”

