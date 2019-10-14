Home Cities Hyderabad

Defecating in open has become a reason to kill, says Safai Karmachari Andolan convenor Bezwada Wilson

He called for government action on the death of over 1,800 manual scavengers, by releasing compensation and providing employment to the kin of the deceased.

Published: 14th October 2019 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: New forms of mob lynching are in the making to kill vulnerable sections of society and even defecation in the open could become a legitimate reason to kill, said Bezwada Wilson, national convenor of the Safai Karmachari Andolan. He said that people misunderstood the concept of Swachh Bharat and are resorting to mob lynching. They would first declare open defecation as crime and then kill gullible people, he said.

Speaking at civil rights activist Balagopal’s 10th Memorial Meeting at Sundarayya Vignana Kendram on Sunday, he strongly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for declaring India as an ‘Open Defecation Free’ country in the United Nations.

“Even in New York, the poor will go out for open defecation. In a country where 90 lakh homeless people live on roads, where do they relieve themselves? My mother, who was a scavenger, wanted me to find a job apart from cleaning human excreta. But our goals have completely vanished, and the World Bank’s target becomes our goal,” said Bezwada Wilson. “Are you (Narendra Modi) instigating the people towards mob lynching by spending `2 lakh crore on Swachh Bharat?” he questioned. Further, he said, there is no money to pay compensation to the people who died while manual scavenging. He added that the government did not even have the data on how many people have died undertaking manual scavenging. The government is not even implementing the Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993, he alleged.

“Even as I am speaking here, Safai Karmacharis are involved in manual scavenging in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Gujarat, because of their system of caste and patriarchy. There is an urgent need to enshrine more articles to give equal value to every person, irrespective of caste, class, creed, and gender,” the activist noted.

He called for government action on the death of over 1,800 manual scavengers, by releasing compensation and providing employment to the kin of the deceased.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
mob lynching Safai Karmachari Andolan Balagopal’s 10th Memorial Meeting Sundarayya Vignana Kendram Narendra Modi Manual Scavengers
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp