‘Hindu-Muslim unity developed in South India, not North’, says Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University 

Hindu kings provided the Muslims with opportunities for trade. While in the North, there was always a rift. A war for the government was always present in this region.”

Published: 14th October 2019 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Suleman Siddiqui, former VC of OU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The idea of a composite culture, where Hindus and Muslims live together in harmony, was developed in South India and not in the North, the former Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University Suleman Siddiqui said. 

Siddiqui, who was speaking on the first day of South India History Colloquium, said, while there was always a rift between Hindus and Muslims in the North, both the communities always lived together in peace in the South. 

Siddiqui said, “Muslims did not come to India because of Mohammed bin Qasim, but had already arrived in the country during the time of the noble prophet pbuh in Kerala and performed trade there. The difference between the North and South is that in the South, the Hindus and Muslims lived side by side in peace with each other. Hindu kings provided the Muslims with opportunities for trade. While in the North, there was always a rift. War for the government was always present in this region.”

TAGS
Hindus Muslims South India Osmania University Suleman Siddiqui Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University South India History Colloquium
