IMS scam: ACB grills accused over viral audio

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ACB investigating irregularities in purchase of medicines by the IMS department are now probing the role of pharmacists, pharma company managements and a few ‘insiders’ in the scam. The officials have begun questioning four of the accused persons, namely, ESI dispensary senior assistant Surendranath Babu, pharmacist Nagalaxmi and two pharma company owners.

The officials have obtained an audio clip of Surendranath Babu having a conversation with a woman doctor, coercing her into purchasing medicine indents. However, the woman doctor refused to purchase the medicine indents. As the audio clip went viral on social media, the ACB initiated questioning the accused in this regard.