Members of United-Federation of Resident Welfare Associations meet Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy for MMTS Phase II

The pending works have been troubling the residents for long now. 

Published: 14th October 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The members of the United-Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS) met Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy on Sunday to discuss the long-pending issue of construction of MMTS Phase-II between Sanathnagar and Moula Ali. The pending works have been troubling the residents for long now. 

According to a proposal sent by the Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on the ongoing Phase II project, the department needs nearly 65 acres of defence land to lay the second railway track between Bhudevi Nagar and Suchitra (Secunderabad Cantonment periphery), that will connect the Moula Ali-Sanathnagar stretch. In order to accelerate the process, the members of U-FERWAS urged Kishan Reddy to take up the matter with the Ministry of Defence. They also requested him to ask the MoD to lift the restrictions on roads in the Cantonment area.

“The minister has given us a positive response. According to him, one of the main reasons for the delay is that the Telangana government is yet to allot its contribution to the project, which amounts to over `400 crore. However, he has promised to call an exclusive meeting on the matter on November with the authorities concerned,” said Srinivas, vice-president of U-FERWAS. 

