Nallamala locals should decide on Uranium mining

“If they say no, the government should not go ahead with the project. If the mining happens, even Chennai city will get radioactive material in our drinking water.

Published: 14th October 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

People gather to protest against uranium mining in the Nallamala forests in Nagarkurnool on Monday.

People gather to protest against uranium mining in the Nallamala forests in Nagarkurnool on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The forest dwellers of Nallamala should be provided comprehensive information on the uranium mining proposal in their vernacular language, including the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and Detailed Project Report, said S Udhayakumar, an activist with People’s Movement Against Nuclear Energy (PMANE). “Then, they should be asked whether to go ahead with the proposal,” he added. The activist was speaking at the memorial meet for civil rights activist K Balagopal.

“If they say no, the government should not go ahead with the project. If the mining happens, even Chennai city will get radioactive material in our drinking water. When I have coffee in the morning, I will have to gulp radioactive substances with it,” he said.

“There is no guarantee that the State will not go back on its word, as the decisions on uranium mining will be made in Delhi,” he said. Recalling his conversation with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, he said, “She told me that as a doctor she was opposed to nuclear power.” 

