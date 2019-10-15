Hyderabad to witness unique fashion event that begins conversation on slow, sustainable fashion

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The conversation around climate change and the world turning towards a sustainable lifestyle in every aspect, the fashion industry too is stirring up a tiny movement from their corner.

Slow Fashion Collective, a pop-up exhibition featuring ethical and slow fashion is adding an edge to its cause with a live conversation centered around a conscious, sustainable and slow lifestyle.

A brainchild of Nikhath Khan, Slow Fashion Collective over two-days - October 19-20 - features a riveting panel discussion featuring some of the most substantial names in the country, followed by a pop up exhibition featuring brands that swear by sustainable fashion.

“The fashion industry contributes to the large amount of waste created in the world. And with the state that Earth is in right now, all of us, and every industry needs to come together to do what is necessary to change that,” says Sofiya Sujad, the organiser.

Just supporting, or setting up the exhibition was not enough. A day in the duration of the event is dedicated to panel discussions with folks from various fields who understand sustainable living.

This list includes, fashion industry experts, activists, nutritionists and even a psychologist. Why, you ask?

Sofiya believes that the change has to come from inside out.

“Sustainability is a lifestyle and not exploring it holistically would be incomplete. The idea and the concept must be adopted from inside out. Everything of our being, including body, mind and soul, through what we eat, what we believe, what we think all the way to what we wear will be discussed in the purview of sustainability. By only focusing on fashion as we belong to this industry would be a superficial move,” she says.The popup show is on October 19 and 20 at the Alcazar Mall, Jubilee Hills.

Here’s the line-up