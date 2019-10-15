Home Cities Hyderabad

Kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station, police rescue toddler

According to police, D Suresh a construction worker, was sleeping on the platform with his son Prabhas, 5, and two-and-half-year-old Swarnalatha.

Published: 15th October 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A toddler who was kidnapped from Secunderabad railway station on Monday was rescued within an hour. The kidnapper took away the girl as she along with her brother and father was sleeping on the station. Minutes later, passersby noticed the child in one of the lanes in the market area abutting the railway station and handed over her to the local police. When the girl’s father lodged a complaint with Secunderabad railway police, the information was communicated to all the neighbouring police stations. The police traced the girl and rescued her.

According to police, D Suresh a construction worker was sleeping on the platform with his son Prabhas, 5, and two-and-half-year-old Swarnalatha. When he woke up around 1 am found his daughter missing.  It is suspected the kidnapper abandoned the child when she started crying.  While the child would be handed over to her father, the hunt is on for the kidnapper, police said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Secunderabad railway station Hyderabad kidnapping Hyderabad police Secunderabad railway police
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp