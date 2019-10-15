Suffering from bipolar disorder, Hyderabad techie kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old techie working with a leading MNC in the city’s IT corridor, allegedly jumped to death from a commercial building near his office at Gachibowli on Monday.

The victim was identified as Palaparthi Raghuram and was suffering with the bipolar disorder for the past 13 years. He is survived by his wife Palaparthi Sridevi and a six-year-old daughter, Pragna.

On Monday morning, the couple reported working at 9 am. Around 10 am Raghuram went to the top floor of a nearby building and jumped to his death. According to his wife, on Sunday he had expressed his will to die due to the illness but she convinced him otherwise.