Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad has highest awareness of daily protein need

The research revealed a dichotomy that exists around protein consumption.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga and a balanced diet are the key to good health.

Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A study titled ‘South India Protein Gap’ which was released on Tuesday reported that Hyderabad had the highest awareness of the daily requirements of protein among consumers at 68%, followed by Chennai at 25% and Bengaluru at 5%. The survey was conducted by Godrej to understand the current ecosystem which includes farmers, processors, and consumers, and studies the potential role of dairy products. 

The research revealed a dichotomy that exists around protein consumption. While 80% of consumers surveyed in the report were aware of the importance of protein in their daily diet, 68% were unaware of the daily protein intake requirement. 75% of respondents (both vegetarian and non-vegetarian) associated milk as an important source of protein but 62% of the vegetarian adults in the survey were protein deficient.

The study also revealed that although India is the largest producer and consumer of dairy products, 83% of consumers who do not drink milk are protein deficient. According to Dharini Krishnan, nutritionist and dietician, “Protein is a key nutrient for both growth and immunity. The deficiency of protein indicates either a lack of body protein or deficiency of one or more essential amino acids. It can lead to retarded growth and development, fatigue, nutritional oedema, and might even be fatal in cases of acute deficiency.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South India Protein Gap Hyderabad Godrej Chennai Bengaluru Dharini Krishnan
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp