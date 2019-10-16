Hyderabad Woman, two others held for husband’s murder

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her husband with the help of her lover by Vanasthalipuram police here on Tuesday. According to police, Prasad Babu and Saroja have been married for nine years. Prasad, who was in debt, often stayed at his friends’ places and rarely came home.

Meanwhile, Saroja developed a relationship with Narasimha and on knowing that Prasad started abusing his wife. Unable to put up with it, she decided to kill him with Narasimha and his cousin Ramakrishna’s help.