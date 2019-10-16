Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy arrested during Chalo Hyderabad rally

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy’s ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ rally, demanding that the State government conduct immediate talks with the RTC workers, ended with the leader getting arrested.

It may be mentioned that Jagga Reddy had warned of laying siege to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar’s house in Hyderabad, along with the RTC workers.

Police was determined to prevent the protest and had deployed forces in advance at Sangareddy Bus Depot early on Tuesday morning. The MLA got to the camp at around 12 pm. Police surrounded the MLA and tried to arrest him, in turn, causing scuffle between the personnel and the protestors. The former finally succeeded in getting Jagga Reddy into the van.