Smuggling: Gold paste worth Rs 24.50 lakh seized from passenger at Hyderabad airport

It was revealed that the passenger was entrusted the job of carrying the gold paste at the request of his friend and was asked to deliver to an associate of his friend outside the airport premises.

Published: 16th October 2019 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Lucknow-native air passenger who was smuggling gold in paste form by concealing in custom-designed pants was held by officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Gold in paste form weighing around 652.95 grams and worth over Rs 24.50 lakh was seized from the passenger.

According to officials, based on credible information, the passenger who landed at the airport by an Indigo airlines flight no 6E 1406 from Sharjah, was intercepted in the International arrivals area. On examination, it was found that the passenger was wearing a customized jeans pants. It was found that he has concealed gold in paste form, wrapped in polythene and stitched them in the waistband and the bottom hem area. The gold laste in raw form weighing around 843 grams was recovered from him.

After purification, the gold was extracted weighing 652.95 grams, worth Rs 24, 61, 621. Further inquiries revealed that the passenger was entrusted the job of carrying the gold paste at the request of his friend and was asked to deliver to an associate of his friend outside the airport premises. Based on a close from him, the receiver waiting outside the airport was also nabbed. 

As the gold was smuggled, he could not produce any documents for the same. He along with the receiver were arrested and the smuggled gold was seized. Further investigation is underway.

