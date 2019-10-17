Home Cities Hyderabad

Can detox diets really flush out toxins from body?

Detox diets have become a benchmark for many health enthusiasts.

Published: 17th October 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Mukta Patil
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Detox diets have become a benchmark for many health enthusiasts. Detoxifying the body of harmful toxin waste is a detox. But has anyone ever paused to think if detox is actually possible?
Over the years, we have been led to believe that a detox diet is the key solution to resurrecting one’s health after choosing poor unhealthy lifestyles. The popular detox diet suggests eating an extremely low calorie diet full of raw fruits and vegetables in different forms. It is believed that this will lead to the cleansing up of the body of its accumulated fat and toxins.
But how does eating raw foods undo the ingesting of high calorie foods? Raw foods do not burn the already stored energy in the body. 
How are toxins produced?
Consumption of any food releases a variety of digestive juices. This food is broken down to simple absorbable form. This process is called metabolism. By-products are released as a result of metabolism. These by products are called the free radicals which are toxins. The higher the free radicals, the more toxic the body is.

Does a detox really happen?
Metabolism and the release of free radicals is a continuous process. No matter what you eat or how much you eat, metabolisation will occur. Even on a starvation mode, the body will metabolise stored energy for its survival there by releasing the free radicals. Hence it is very evident that a human body cannot undergo complete detoxification at any given stage.

Factors contributing to higher concentration of free radicals:
lPoor eating habits.
lPoor lifestyle choices.
lSedentary way of lifestyle.
lPoor hydration.
lSmoking and drinking alcohol

How to keep free radicals in check

lEat anti-oxidant rich food
lEat a diet rich in vitamin C.
lYellow and orange fruits and vegetables are considered to be rich sources of anti-oxidants.
lConsume herbal and green teas
lDrink lots of water.
lFollow consistent schedule of eating and sleeping
lInclude probiotics to maintain healthy stomach ph.

Points to note
lDetox is a diet which helps to keep free radicals in check.
lEating a diet of highly-processed food cannot be undone.
lDetox is not a permanent solution to weight loss.
lSticking only to fruits during the detox phase can result in fatigue 


(The writer is a dietitian, and writes at eatrrite.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp