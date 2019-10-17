Forced into marriage, Hyderabad's 18-year-old intermediate girl student kills self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An 18-year-old Intermediate student was found hanging from the ceiling of her residence in Jagathgirigutta on Wednesday. The deceased Mohammed Afreen allegedly committed suicide because her parents fixed her wedding with her cousin, while she was in a relationship with another person.

The police found a suicide note at the spot, purportedly written by Afreen. The letter stated that she was taking the extreme step because she did not want to marry his cousin.