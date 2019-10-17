Home Cities Hyderabad

NE top choice for festive holidayers

There has also been an increase in the demand for homestays in the survey conducted last year. 

Published: 17th October 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a survey conducted by an online travel portal, it was found that over 25% of 5,000 respondents are keen on exploring the north-eastern states of India this festive season when compared to famous destinations such as Goa, Andamans, Himachal Pradesh.

The survey by Yatra.com reveals a growing demand for short haul trips to domestic destinations as a preferred choice for over 40% of individuals when asked to choose between international, religious destinations or home towns.

The next in demand are Andamans, Kerala, Delhi, Rajasthan and Goa.  The top international destinations are Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore, followed by Bali, Europe, Maldives and the USA. Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com say the trend of booking in advance continues to be on rise with 52% respondents booking at least three months in advance from their travel date. Over 30% respondents chose three or four star hotels as accommodation over budget hotels, a rise in demand the announcement for relaxation on GST rates. There has also been an increase in the demand for homestays in the survey conducted last year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp