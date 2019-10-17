Newborn abandoned near Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a dust bin near Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Punjagutta here on Wednesday. Police suspect the infant was abandoned by her parents. According to police, locals heard the cries of the baby wrapped in a cloth in a dust bin and informed the police.

On receiving information, the Punjagutta police reached the spot and shifted the infant to the hospital. Her health condition is stable. Police obtained the footage of CCTV at the place to identify the offenders.