No water supply to some parts of Hyderabad on October 18
Published: 17th October 2019 05:29 AM | Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:29 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: There will be no water supply in some areas of the city till 6 am on Friday due to relocation of a pipeline laid three years ago at Kadakondla in Gajwel mandal.
The affected areas are Erragadda, Yellareddyguda, Yousufguda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Kukatpally, Moosapet, Balanagar, Bhagyanagar, Bharathnagar, Chinthal Jeedimetla, Jagadgirigutta, Quthbullapur, Chanakyapuri. Malkajgiri, Alwal, Hafeezpet, Miyapur, Mayurinagar, RC Puram, Patancheru, Bollaram, Moula Ali, and Tarnaka, among others.