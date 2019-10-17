Home Cities Hyderabad

Spice and all that nice

Masterchef Sarah Todd who was in the city for a masterclass talks about the food trends for the next decade and more
 

Published: 17th October 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Celebrity MasterChef Sarah Todd was in town for a MasterClass at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in association with Cred. The 31-year-old model-turned-chef speaks to us about her penchant for Indian cuisine, her advice to young female chefs and the trends to watch out for. Excerpts: 

With what food items do you identify India?
Every place in India has a different variety as well as a different technique of cooking. Even small details like cooking in a tandoor helps in enhancing the taste of a dish.

How did you fall in love with Indian food? Do you think Indian cuisine is visible enough on the world map?
I fell in love with the Indian food because of my son’s father who hails from Indian origin and he exposed me to the local Indian dishes, especially the home food which is a lot lighter and has some incredible flavours. I feel the local Indian food should be presented globally and I am taking a step to make it happen as I am representing this side of Indian cuisine in the Australian Open 2020 on my menu will be Khakra, Lal Maas and Madras curry.

Your love for aloo-gobi... What’s your recipe?
Well, the recipe is a secret, but I had learnt it from my son’s grandmother. I try to keep the right balance and use the right flavours. I feel with Indian cuisines in particular the household touch makes it more special. 

What have been your challenges as a chef?
I think the biggest challenge for me was that people had a set mindset that how can this pretty girl be a chef and cook good food. There was already a stigma that was placed in front of me even before I started cooking which was frustrating in the beginning but that made me even stronger and learn new things. It helped me become a better version of myself to the world.

What do you suggest for aspiring chefs?
Just go for it. The kitchens used to follow a strict hierarchy and long work hours. I feel the vibe is different now. Chefs back in the day were expected to dedicate their entire day to the kitchen, but now there is a balance. I see a rise in the female chefs. It’s an exciting time ahead. 

What are the food trends you predict as we enter a new decade in 2020?
I would place my bets on produce based food items going forward. I think there was a time where western food items or Asian food items were ruling the market but the time has finally come where we want to understand what are we consuming and we want the right quality produced or farm fresh products in our diet. I think soon on menus you will notice the source of the food; this is something which is going to boom in 2020 and years to come. 

— Saima Afreen
 saima@newindianexpress 
 @Sfreen
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp