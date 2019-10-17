Home Cities Hyderabad

Trifurcation kicks in as TSRTC invites tenders to hire private buses

The first step of the announced trifurcation materialised on Wednesday, as the TSRTC uploaded tenders for hiring private buses on its website.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Former BJP MLA NVS Prabhakar at a protest rally at Uppal RTC depot on Wednesday

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The first step of the announced trifurcation materialised on Wednesday, as the TSRTC uploaded tenders for hiring private buses on its website. By inviting tenders for 1,035 buses, the RTC has for the first time invited extensive tenders for city commute as well. This was earlier handled by RTC alone, barring a few routes. Of the 1,035 buses, over 764 additional hired buses will ply just within the city limits. 

The tender will start from October 21 and invites private persons to rent out their buses to the RTC. In this formulation, the bus, the driver and the fuel expenses will be covered by the bus operators while the RTC would pay them for their services based on the kilometers covered. In Hyderabad, they will be paid up to Rs 9.6 while in suburban and village areas will be paid Rs 6.


This will also increase the overall fleet of privately hired buses to 3,000, in accordance with the CM’s announcement last week that the TSRTC will own 50 per cent of the fleet, 30 per cent will be hired from private operators, and 20 per cent will be run by private owners.

Senior RTC officials noted that the move will help RTC save nearly Rs 8 per kilometre. “The city has been given more privately hired buses as it is harder to find RTC drivers for the pay scale the corporation offers,” noted senior officials. RTC also has to pay higher HRA to city drivers by bearing additional costs for them.
Further, there are talks that the vehicle utilisation targets for these private hire buses — that is, how many kilometers a bus should run in one day — is also pegged lower at 200 km. This, as the RTC plans to cut on trip frequency and save money as the vehicles tend to be stuck longer in traffic, in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TSRTC private buses TSRTC strike Telangana government TSRTC TRIFURCATION
India Matters
Indian-American Ghazala Hashmi, a former community college professor. | (Photo | AP)
Four Indian Americans win US state, local elections
Sher Khan. (Photo |ANI)
This 8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow
For representational purposes.
If you walk for just 15 more minutes daily, you can help boost economy! Here's how
Qatar Airways aircraft (File | AP)
Have no interest in Air India, may buy stake in IndiGo: Qatar Airways CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Lawyers distributing flowers to the people inside the Saket court in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi lawyers continue to abstain from work, litigants offered flowers
Gallery
A beautiful veil of snow painted entire Kashmir white as the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday. (Photo|AP )
Firdaus | Snow paints conflict-torn Kashmir white
On this day in 1986, the Scot took over as the manager of the English club. Ferguson won 13 Premier League titles and dominated the European circuit as he signed some of the finest youngsters from different parts of the world. Here is ten of the most nota
From Eric Cantona to Cristiano Ronaldo, here are Sir Alex Ferguson's 10 best Manchester United signings
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp