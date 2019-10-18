Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to obtain RS 2500 crore for Strategic Road Development Plan works

The GHMC also decided to appoint SBI Caps for obtaining `2,500 crore under Rupee Term Loan (RTL) for the speeding of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), under various stages of construction. 

GHMC, Hyderabad

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office building (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The standing committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) that met here on Thursday, under the chairmanship of GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, gave approval to 17 subjects pertaining to the corporation. 

It has been decided to construct 15 MLD Sewerage Treatment Plants (STP) at Kandikunta lake in Kondapur and has been entrusted to a corporate company under Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR).

It has also been decided to construct graveyards for Hindus, Christians and Muslims near Fathallaguda dumping yard in Hayathnagar circle by earmarking 2 acres each. Construction of sewerage box drain costing `3.90 crore would also be taken up at Taramati Baradari in Ibrahimbagh.

