Here comes Seema spice special

HYDERABAD: First the disclaimer:

This one’s going to be super spicy and that’s how it ought to be. So be ready to turn into a foodie on fire. Acclimatise your taste buds for the upcoming spice with a generous smear of Erra karam (red chilli paste with garlic and salt) on your karam dosa in the live counter. Give your nihari and biryani a break and embrace the super spicy flavours of Rayalaseema, more specifically the southern part of this region which is a mix of the flavours of Seema, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. How about Nendrikaya (crab) soup Telugu style, Alsanda vada, urlagadda korma, Antu mamidi chepala pulusu and more, 53 dishes in all. All these novel-sounding Telugu dishes are part of Aha Rayalaseema, a food festival to celebrate the 16th anniversary of Rayalaseema Ruchulu restaurant. The ongoing food festival which is on till November 10 at all the outlets is being hosted in association with home chef Rajeshwari Puthalapattu. With roots in Puthalapattu in Chittoor, Rajeshwari is an expert in the cuisine of the southern region which is an amalgamation of Tamil and Kannada along with Telugu cuisines.

Thanks to the simple names of the dishes, if you know Telugu, you already know the ingredients, its consistency and even the method of making. “We Chittoor folks are true blue food connoisseurs. In curries alone, we like to have one as a snack, one to mix with rice and one just as an accompaniment (nanchukodaniki). Of course, we want our tanginess to come from mango (if it’s summer), from lemons, from tamarind and what not,” says Rajeshwari who resides in Hyderabad but says her heart lies in her hometown. Not surprisingly, Yetamamasam Munakkaya Korma (made in drumstick gravy) is the star of the day what with an extra dose of Seema spice.

“Even the starters are Seema specials such as Nannari Sherbath (an amazing root beer kind of drink) and Ragi Ambali (made of ragi in buttermilk, a coolant). Then, of course, the Vaya Pindi Bonda will remind you of the evening tea time snacks had with your college friends. “Vaya Pindi is actually made of the leftover dosa batter and is usually just one vaya, a measure of your palm. Nothing is wasted in our land and everything is celebrated,” she says. Available as a thali meal in all the four outlets and as a buffet in Jubilee Hills for lunch and dinner. “Don’t miss the condiments such as allam burfi, which are healthy and tasty,” she adds.



